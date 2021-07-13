UrduPoint.com
Advanced Coaching, Referee Course Held

Tue 13th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Advanced coaching, referee course held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The advanced coaching and referee course at division level was held at E-Library, Al-Fateh sports complex, here on Tuesday.

MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar was the chief guest while Chairman Football Association Abdul Jabbad Jutt was guest of honor.

Tehsil sports officer Shabina Hameed, President District Faisalabad Football Association Hafiz Azhar Mahmood and coaches participated in the course.

The coaching course was held in the supervision of international referee Muhammad Anwar Khan and international coach Moeen ul Din.

Over 20 players and coaches took part in the event.

Later, certificates were distributed among participants.

More Stories From Pakistan

