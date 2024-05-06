- Home
Advanced Combat Strategy Effectively Thwart Attacks, Compel Militants To Retreat: SSP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Kashif Zulfiqar on Monday said that advanced combat strategy by police especially intensification of intelligence based operations and use of modern equipment has not only thwarted armed attacks but also compelled militants to retreat
Talking to newsmen during his visit to Peshawar Press Club on Monday, SSP Operation said that security operations in merged areas and the use of modern gadgets by militants were casting an impact on the law and order situation in the provincial metropolis.
However, he continued, by adopting an advanced strategy of increasing intelligence-based operation and equipping our force with modern weapons like night vision guns, the attacking militants have been forced to retreat and run back.
He said in a recent attack at the Jumma Khan post near the Nasir Bagh area, a big attack by a large number of militants was effectively repulsed.
Kashif Zulfiqar underscored the imperative to enhance police infrastructure to match the city's expanding population and area. He outlined ongoing endeavours to bolster professional training, equip officers with modern weapons, and augment manpower for effective policing.
SSP Police said there is also a need to raise Security Divisions for countering hardcore militants. The majority of Police force is recruited to perform duty at Police stations and have fewer capabilities of fighting with hardened criminals who are also equipped with modern weapons.
Kashir said the morale of the Police force is very high who performed duty day and night amid heightened threats of attacks from militants, especially in suburban areas.
With the courage of the police force and the adoption of new strategies, militant attacks are now on hold, he claimed.
SSP Operations, Kashif Zulfiqar also emphasized the crucial need for the 'Safe City Project' in Peshawar, highlighting its important role in combating various forms of crime.
He said the project is delayed and it's not too late to initiate at this stage by launching a pilot project for ensuring security in the city.
Kashif clarified any misunderstandings surrounding the use of social media by police personnel, highlighting the significance of upholding departmental standards and ensuring a cohesive approach to official communications.
He stressed the necessity for officers to adhere to established protocols when engaging with social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of maintaining professionalism and avoiding any actions that could undermine the integrity of the police force.
Detailing efforts to combat crime, Kashif elaborated on the 'Security Plan' for the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram 1446 AH, with a focus on thwarting terrorism and communal biases. He called for collaborative efforts from all stakeholders to facilitate law enforcement and restore exemplary law and order in Peshawar.
In response to a question about taking action for the prevention of cruelty against animals, he said the Police are taking action against those involved in fighting different birds including cock, quail, partridge and animals like dogs or bulls.
