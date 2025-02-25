Advanced Cotton Production Technology Key To Higher Profits: Experts
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan on Tuesday hosted a one-day "2025 Refresher Course on Cotton Production Technology", organized under the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC).
The event brought together agricultural officers,representatives from private and public sector organizations—including seed,fertilizer and pesticide companies—NGOs and farmers to enhance their knowledge of modern cotton production techniques.
Dr. Yusuf Zafar (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz),Vice President(VP) of PCCC,addressed the participants virtually,highlighting the significance of the refresher course.
Expressing concern over the declining cotton production in Pakistan,he emphasized that "adopting advanced production technology is essential for sustainable and profitable yields."He also acknowledged the Ministry of National food Security and Research's initiatives to promote early cotton sowing,particularly through recent cotton conferences in Multan and Karachi, aimed at strengthening the crop's role in the national economy.
Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Director of CCRI Multan, provided an in-depth analysis of cotton's agricultural needs and ongoing research efforts.A dedicated session on seed selection and the development of high-yield cotton varieties underscored the critical role of quality seeds in boosting production.
Experts also discussed soil fertility management and efficient water utilization as key factors for better crop outcomes.
The speakers highlighted the increasing impact of climate change on cotton farming and outlined adaptive strategies to mitigate risks.
Integrated pest and disease management techniques were also covered,with an emphasis on both chemical and non-chemical control methods.
Habib-ur-Rehman from Saiban Group delivered a detailed briefing on the safe and effective use of pesticides, addressing key challenges faced by farmers.
A separate session focused on fiber quality and modern testing methods to align Pakistani cotton with international standards,enhancing its competitiveness in global markets.
Participants also learned about advanced disease management strategies,including early detection and preventive measures.
The introduction of the "Five Golden Rules" for the safe use of agricultural chemicals aimed to protect crops from harmful effects while ensuring safety for farmers.
The refresher course concluded with a post-training evaluation, followed by a certificate distribution ceremony for successful participants.
Trainers and experts who demonstrated outstanding contributions were also honored with shields.
In his closing remarks,Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal reiterated the importance of such training programs in keeping all stakeholders updated with modern research.
He assured that CCRI Multan would continue to organize similar initiatives to ensure sustainable improvements in country 's cotton production.
