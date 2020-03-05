UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

`Advanced Skills Development Through Int'l Scholarships' Gets Nod From CDWP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:13 PM

`Advanced Skills Development through int'l Scholarships' gets nod from CDWP

Central Working Development Party (CDWP) has approved the revised PC-I of the project `Advanced Skills Development through International Scholarships- Phase I' and forwarded it to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Central Working Development Party (CDWP) has approved the revised PC-I of the project `Advanced Skills Development through International Scholarships- Phase I' and forwarded it to Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

According to an official source, the project costing up to Rs. 12.46 billion was being implemented under the Prime Minister Knowledge Economy Task Force Initiative with an objective to provide international standard education to the students of various levels who cannot afford to opt such opportunities.

The Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) allocation for the project was Rs. 800 million during the year 2019-20. Around 700 students will be sent abroad for study in PhD and Masters under the scholarship programme.

The CDWP approved the PC-I on December 9, 2019, in principle, however, constituted a committee headed by Member Science and Technology, comprising members from Ministry of Information Technology, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Ministry of Science and Technology and Higher Education Commission to suggest changes in the programme for making it more effective, the official source said.

The second post CDWP meeting held on January 23, 2020 where the chair recognized the need of specialized Human Resource in emerging fields and recommended that the scholarships project may be implemented under Ministry of Science and Technology subject to mandatory inclusions of HEC experts in planning implementation and a functional model for non-PMU based operational framework for long term sustainability.

The project is aimed at providing opportunity to students to excel in emerging technology thrust areas, better preparing students and professionals for advanced career challenges in Artificial Intelligence and Applied Technology domains and facilitating talented students who cannot afford higher education abroad due to financial constraints, the source revealed.

It would also help develop think-tank that would contribute to policy making and work on defining regulations for the areas that might get affected due to advent of Artificial Intelligence, Block Chain and other applied cutting edge technologies, but also embrace this challenge to identify new prospects and opportunities.

Knowledge Economy Task Force was formed by the Prime Minister to focus towards technology to transform economy and capitalize huge human resource potential of the country by initiating effective projects, the source added.

395/

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Education January May December HEC 2019 2020 Post From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation&#039;s &#039;Hassan Sharif& ..

1 minute ago

UAEJJF postpones sport activities, events over cor ..

1 minute ago

Court awards life imprisonment, fine to murder acc ..

50 seconds ago

ADP, GWU to develop community partnership

16 minutes ago

Gold price up by Rs 1950, traded at Rs 94,200 per ..

51 seconds ago

Delegation of DBA Multan calls on Chief Justice of ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.