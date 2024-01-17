Open Menu

Advanced Studies Board IUB Holds Seminar Regarding HEC's Opportunities For Professionals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Directorate of Advanced Studies and Research board organized a seminar regarding the opportunities of the Higher education Commission for professional women and men from different institutions at Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The seminar was presided over by the Dean of the Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum. Professionals working in public and private sectors and entrepreneurs participated in the seminar.

On this occasion, Director Advanced Studies and Research Board Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha said that on the special instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, admissions in MPhil and PhD evening and weekend programs are ongoing in the spring semester of 2024.

Among them, 87 MPhil and 50 Ph.D. admissions are underway. He said that 13 MPhil programs had been started in the Rahim Yar Khan campus and 12 MPhil programs had been started in the Bahawalnagar campus.

He said that special weekend programs have also been started for the convenience of working professionals. Additionally, all MPhil and PhD program classes are held in the evening. It is a golden opportunity for working professionals to take advantage of this golden opportunity by pursuing a Higher Education Commission accredited degree which is globally recognized.

This opportunity will prove to be the best way to improve their professional life and performance. On this occasion, the Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science Prof. Dr. Dost Muhammad Khan, Director of Public Relations Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Chairman of the Department of English Literature Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan, Chairman of the Department of Physiology Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Qureshi, and senior faculty members were present.

