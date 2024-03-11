Advanced Studies & Research Plays Vital Role In Healthcare: VC LUMHS
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 09:52 PM
The 64th meeting of Advanced Studies & Research Board was held at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro (LUMHS) on Monday
Addressing the board members, the Vice-Chancellor of LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan said that there is progress in the health sector on a daily basis.
He said the Advanced Studies & Research plays a vital role in healthcare, providing the evidence that we need to decide which treatments are effective and how best to use limited resources. It can also help us understand the causes of diseases and identify potential new therapies or preventative measures, he added.
He said that this research increases knowledge and understanding of diseases and treatments by providing doctors and scientists with a better understanding of causes and symptoms.
