Advanced Traffic Signal System Installed In Multan

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 08:15 PM

In a significant move to enhance road safety and traffic management, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Multan and the Multan Development Authority (MDA) have installed an advanced traffic signal system at Eidgah Chowk on Tuesday

The modern signal system, built to international standards, was inaugurated by the Director General of MDA, with Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Mavarhan Khan .

According to Traffic police spokesman, the innovative project aims to revolutionize the city’s traffic management by introducing technology. The newly installed signals feature advanced lighting systems that project the colors red, green, and yellow directly onto the road surface.

This unique feature not only improves visibility for drivers but also ensures greater compliance with traffic rules by illuminating the entire intersection according to the signal color.

Meanwhile, upgrades to the system include the installation of illuminated cat-eye lights on zebra crossings, which will be synchronized with the traffic signals. These lights will guide pedestrians by turning green during vehicle red signals and red during vehicle green signals. To further facilitate elderly and differently-abled individuals, emergency signal control buttons will also be installed, allowing them to safely cross the road.

