Advanced Weapons Recovered From Truck, Confiscated At Ghulam Khan Border Earlier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Security forces successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large cache of foreign-made weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan at the Ghulam Khan Border Terminal, adjacent to the Pak-Afghan border.

According to security sources on Wednesday, a truck confiscated on January 8, last led to the seizure of advanced foreign weapons and ammunition during detailed search.

The confiscated arsenal included 26 M16 rifles, 292 magazines for M16 and M4 rifles, over 10,000 rounds of ammunition, 9 Kalashnikov magazines with 244 bullets, and 744 rounds of light machine gun ammunition, along with a significant number of linkers.

The weapons were hidden in secret compartments built within the driver’s cabin of the Afghan truck. Reports suggest that the compartments and packaging were prepared in Afghanistan, and the weapons were intended for terrorist activities within Pakistan.

Sources have highlighted that foreign-made weapons have previously been recovered during counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan, often linked to extremist factions.

The recovery of this cache not only highlights the threat posed by such groups but also underscores the misuse of border trade and transit systems that Pakistan has kept open to ease economic hardships for Afghan citizens. Experts assert that such actions harm both countries, creating additional challenges for Afghan traders and citizens already facing economic struggles.

For the well-being of the Afghan populace, defense analysts urge them to demand stronger action from the Afghan Taliban against these extremist groups. Such measures are crucial to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

