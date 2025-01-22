Advanced Weapons Recovered From Truck, Confiscated At Ghulam Khan Border Earlier
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Security forces successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large cache of foreign-made weapons from Afghanistan into Pakistan at the Ghulam Khan Border Terminal, adjacent to the Pak-Afghan border.
According to security sources on Wednesday, a truck confiscated on January 8, last led to the seizure of advanced foreign weapons and ammunition during detailed search.
The confiscated arsenal included 26 M16 rifles, 292 magazines for M16 and M4 rifles, over 10,000 rounds of ammunition, 9 Kalashnikov magazines with 244 bullets, and 744 rounds of light machine gun ammunition, along with a significant number of linkers.
The weapons were hidden in secret compartments built within the driver’s cabin of the Afghan truck. Reports suggest that the compartments and packaging were prepared in Afghanistan, and the weapons were intended for terrorist activities within Pakistan.
Sources have highlighted that foreign-made weapons have previously been recovered during counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan, often linked to extremist factions.
The recovery of this cache not only highlights the threat posed by such groups but also underscores the misuse of border trade and transit systems that Pakistan has kept open to ease economic hardships for Afghan citizens. Experts assert that such actions harm both countries, creating additional challenges for Afghan traders and citizens already facing economic struggles.
For the well-being of the Afghan populace, defense analysts urge them to demand stronger action from the Afghan Taliban against these extremist groups. Such measures are crucial to ensuring peace and stability in the region.
Recent Stories
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
£190 million scam, biggest corruption, bribery case in Pakistan history: Tarar2 minutes ago
-
Advanced weapons recovered from truck, confiscated at Ghulam Khan Border earlier2 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eradicate polio: UNICEF2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on axle load management12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir-Pakistan relationship stands everlasting with Islamic faith: AJK PM12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir-Pakistan relationship stands everlasting with Islamic faith: AJK PM12 minutes ago
-
Anti encroachment operation continues12 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption department recovers 47 Kanals of forest land in Buner22 minutes ago
-
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies26 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment measures52 minutes ago
-
Cache of arms recovered in search, clearance operation in Kurram1 hour ago
-
PTI's anti-corruption claims exposed in £190 million scandal: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago