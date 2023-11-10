Advancement in science vital for peace and development: Coordinator General COMSTECH

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary Friday said that continued advancement in the science and technology sector is vital for ensuring peace and development.

In connection with World Science Day, he said, " I want to underscore the transformative power of science, particularly in our era of Artificial Intelligence (AI). As we celebrate this occasion, it is crucial to address how we educate our communities about the advancements in Science and Technology and Artificial Intelligence”.

COMSTECH, representing 57-member states and committed to Science and Technology, takes pride in its comprehensive efforts to raise awareness globally and its initiatives span various programs aimed at fostering scientific cooperation.

He said that the organization has launched impactful initiatives, including the COMSTECH Science in Exile Fellowships, Research Fellowships for Women Scientists in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) within the OIC.

“Additionally, our commitment extends to supporting displaced and refugee scholars, Muslim minorities, and Palestinian nationals”, he said.

“Through extensive collaboration with prestigious organizations such as The World Academy of Sciences, UNESCO, International Center for Genetic Engineering and Bio-Technology, The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, World Health Organization, International Foundation of Science, Islamic Organization for Food Security, Islamic Development Bank and others, COMSTECH actively contributes to science education.

Our engagements include diverse activities such as webinars, seminars, training workshops, symposiums, exhibitions, and programs tailored for specific countries like Somalia, Nigeria, Chad, Sudan, Yemen, Gambia, and more”, he said.

“As a bridge among member states, COMSTECH facilitates seamless communication, inviting all to contribute ideas and thoughts to enhance Science and Technology cooperation. Our dedication to effective science communication is evident through engagement with all mediums including electronic, print, social and digital media, ensuring the widespread dissemination of the importance of science”, Dr. Iqbal said.

“Recognizing that communication begins at the grassroots, we advocate for starting science education from the school level. Initiating education in basic sciences lays the foundation for reaching diverse audiences”, he added.