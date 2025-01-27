Advancing sustainable solutions to eliminate open waste burning in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) An awareness campaign on Monday emphasized the hazardous impacts of Open Waste Burning (OWB), calling for sustainable waste management practices to ensure a healthier environment for all.

In response to this critical issue, the Institute of Urbanism (IoU), with support from the Royal academy of Engineering (RAE) and in partnership with Iqra University Islamabad Campus, organized an awareness campaign, “Let’s Learn Why Not to Burn!”

Islamabad generates approximately 1,575 tons of municipal waste daily, with only 650–700 tons reaching designated dumping sites.

A significant portion of the remaining waste is either discarded in vacant spaces or water bodies or openly burned to reduce waste heaps, exacerbating health and environmental challenges.

Despite being prohibited, OWB persists due to insufficient awareness and the absence of effective deterrents.

Dr. Ejaz Ahmad, Senior Program Fellow, IoU highlighted that the “Open waste burning poses a direct threat to public health, air quality, and our shared climate.

This initiative highlights the pressing need to empower communities especially young people to champion sustainable solutions and drive transformative change.”

Dr. Zaigham Abbass, Director of the Environment Protection Agency Underscore that “We must adopt an integrated approach to waste management one that fosters collaboration, encourages innovative solutions, and prioritizes education.

Sustainable practices are the foundation for a cleaner, healthier future”.

The event also included an interactive awareness booth, enabling participants to learn about the harmful emissions from OWB and the transformative role of recycling and waste segregation in advancing sustainable urban living.

Tayyaba Pervaiz, Program lead at IoU said that “the campaign aims to strengthening community engagement and addressing the root causes of harmful practices such as open waste burning. Education and awareness are key to ensuring inclusive and long-lasting change”.

Dr. Samia Qadeer, Professor of Environmental Sciences, Allama Iqbal Open University, emphasized, “We should reinforce the need for collective action to address environmental challenges. By integrating sustainable practices into everyday life, we can safeguard public health and create an equitable and livable future for all”.

Raza Javid, Founder of Waste Hero, added, “Empowering communities with knowledge and tools for sustainable waste management is a powerful step toward reducing environmental degradation and creating economic opportunities through innovative waste solutions.”

This campaign serves as a call to action, urging communities to embrace sustainable practices and contribute to a healthier, greener Islamabad.