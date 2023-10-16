Open Menu

Advent Of Winter: AJK Receives First Rain, Snowfall Fall Of Season

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Advent of Winter: AJK receives first rain, snowfall fall of season

MIRPUR Oct 16 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Oct, 2023) Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Mirpur on Monday received first rainfall of the winter besides the snowfall at the upper reaches of the territory.

Weather turned chilly instantly as various parts of Mirpur district, city of Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot and other areas of the state lashed with the inaugural down pour of the winter coupled with mild thunder storm besides snow fall at certain parts of mountainous Neelam and Leepa vallies on Monday forcing the people to go into the heavy clothing.

In Mirpur, the rains, with wind storm of mild intensity, started at the wee hours which continued intermittently till filing of this report this afternoon.

The rainfall turned the weather chilly and resultantly people went into the heavy clothing first ever since the winter season started with full form on Thursday.

Metrological department, has, predicted continuation of the rainfall in plains and snowfall at the top mountainous parts of the AJK during next 24 hours. The entire region was passing through the dry weather for past many months.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Storm Snow Thunder Storm Jammu Jhelum Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Top Rains

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

11 hours ago
 Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

11 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

11 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

11 hours ago
 Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront ..

Chairman of Fatwa Council: &#039;UAE at forefront of helping those in need, in g ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President continues communications with world ..

UAE President continues communications with world leaders to stop escalation, en ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regio ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss regional humanitarian conditions; e ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pa ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores economic ties with Pakistani counterpart

13 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Rac ..

Hamdan bin Zayed witnesses 1st Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan