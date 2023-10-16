Advent of Winter: AJK receives first rain, snowfall fall of season

MIRPUR Oct 16 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Oct, 2023) Various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir including Mirpur on Monday received first rainfall of the winter besides the snowfall at the upper reaches of the territory.

Weather turned chilly instantly as various parts of Mirpur district, city of Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot and other areas of the state lashed with the inaugural down pour of the winter coupled with mild thunder storm besides snow fall at certain parts of mountainous Neelam and Leepa vallies on Monday forcing the people to go into the heavy clothing.

In Mirpur, the rains, with wind storm of mild intensity, started at the wee hours which continued intermittently till filing of this report this afternoon.

The rainfall turned the weather chilly and resultantly people went into the heavy clothing first ever since the winter season started with full form on Thursday.

Metrological department, has, predicted continuation of the rainfall in plains and snowfall at the top mountainous parts of the AJK during next 24 hours. The entire region was passing through the dry weather for past many months.