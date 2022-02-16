UrduPoint.com

Adventure Fest To Be Arranged In March: SACM

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Adventure fest to be arranged in March: SACM

Spokesperson and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Tourism Hasaan Khawar on Wednesday announced that adventure fest would be arranged in march

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Spokesperson and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Tourism Hasaan Khawar on Wednesday announced that adventure fest would be arranged in march.

During a a special meeting with the stakeholders, he said that the festival would add more colours in spring season.

The adventure fest would include various entertaining sports, he said and added that a special adventure event would also take place on International Women's Day as well.

Hasaan Khawar said that the process was under way to locate various water bodies for water sports. There was a need to bring trained staff for jet skiing and parasailing, he added.

The SACM said the aim to bring these family festivities was to promote fun filled outdoor activities. The Tourism department of Punjab was determined to present beautiful culture of the province through these festivals, he maintained.

