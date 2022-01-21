UrduPoint.com

Adverse Drug Reactions Can Be Reported To DRAP Via Online Portal: Senate Informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Adverse drug reactions can be reported to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) via online portal available at DRAP website and smart phone app by patients, healthcare professionals, provincial pharmacovigilance centers and Pharmaceutical companies.

In a written reply to a question during question hour session in Senate, Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said that there was no reported case regarding use of medicine/supplements for bodybuilding resulting in death till date as per available data, adding that the regulators were vigilant about their duties and responsibilities.

The inspectors of DRAP monitor the markets and take appropriate actions under law. National Task Force has also been notified for the eradication of spurious and unregistered therapeutic goods.

Minister for Railways Azam Swati assured the Chair that he will talk with relevant minister regarding the performance and improvement of DRAP.

