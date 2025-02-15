Adverse Impacts Of Climate Change Add To Poverty, Hunger In Developing Countries: Qadir
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Senator Abdul Qadir, representing Pakistan at IPU hearing 2025 in UN general Assembly, New York, USA, said that adverse impacts of climate change add to poverty and hunger in developing countries. He remarked that developing nations were already faced with crisis of food , fuel and finance.
Addressing the participants at an event on Saturday, he said that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have garnered high level of national ownership across most countries.
He said that Pakistan has adopted the SDGs as national development agenda through a resolution adopted by National Assembly in 2016.
He, however, pointed out that accountability, transparency and lack of sufficient resources are real challenges.
Senator Abdul Qadir said that parliaments have a crucial role to play to advance SDGs through different interventions.
He called for investing more in health, education and economic growth.
The Senator hoped that deliberations of the forum will focus on systemic reforms to get SDGs back on the track.
The delegation comprised of Senator Abdul Qadir, Senator Farooq H Naek, Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman and Senator Faisal Subazwary.
