Adversity teaches to fight and leads to inventions: Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary

Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:56 PM

Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said on Saturday that adversity teaches to fight and leads to inventions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said on Saturday that adversity teaches to fight and leads to inventions.

Talking to a private news channel he said first COVID-19 case was reported in Pakistan on 26th of February and Pakistan was not manufacturing masks, goggles, protective kits and other items for the protection from coronavirus as we had been importing the stuff from China.

While after the outbreak of COVID-19, there was shortage of sanitizers and disinfectants. But after six to eight weeks, we are not only fulfilling our requirements of sanitizers but also in position to export the stuff, added by Fawad Chaudhary.

He said Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) and other industries with the support of the government were preparing protective kits indigenously and soon we will be able to export it as well.

Pakistan is in final phase to manufacture the ventilators on its own. Our scientists, engineers and technicians have done a great job in current circumstances.

Minister said the start of 2020 was not good as COVID-19 had completely changed the scenario. The daily wagers and laborers were most affected segment in the country. We must take care of low-class segment in the crucial times.

He further said that the political parties of the country were harming themselves and people by opposing the use of technology, while the public representatives must play their role in decision-making process in this difficult time.

He hoped that soon after the situation returns to normal, parliament session could be held in the building, but the virtual session of parliament was the need of hour.

