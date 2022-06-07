Advertisement policy 2022 notified

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Advertisement policy-2022, formulated by Sindh Information Department, was notified on Tuesday in official extra ordinary gazette by Sindh Government Press. It will come into force with immediate effect, said official handout.

The main feature of this policy was inclusion of procedure of advertisement on digital and social media platforms.

This policy would repeal existing advertisement policy 2015.