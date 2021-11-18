UrduPoint.com

Advice For Wheat Growers To Get Better Yield

Thu 18th November 2021

Advice for wheat growers to get better yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Growers can get maximum yield by acting on the wheat guide, issued by the agriculture experts.

This was stated by Director Wheat Research Institute of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad Dr Javaid Ahmad while talking to APP here.

He said, "November is the most suitable time for wheat cultivation. Therefore the farmers should take advantage of this month and cultivate the wheat crop".

He said that during November the growers should use 40-50 kilograms wheat seed per acre after selecting healthy seeds through seed graders. "If the farmers fail to cultivate wheat crop during November, then they should increase seed quantity up to 50-55 kg per acre till December 10 and 50-60 kg till mid of December.

"The approved wheat varieties have not only sufficient resistance against various diseases but also give maximum production. Therefore, the farmers should prefer to cultivate approved wheat varieties," he added.

Responding to a query, he said that farmers should cultivate Dilkash-21, Bhakkar-20, Subhani-21, MH-21, Akbar-19, Ghazi-19, Bhakkar Star, Fakhar-e-Bhakkar, Anaaj-17 and Zinkol-16 in all irrigated areas up to Dec 10.

"Similarly, Gold-16, Johar-16, Borlag-16, Ujala-16, Aas-11, Millat-11 and Faisalabad-8 can be cultivated in all districts of Punjab. However, Millat-11 and Faisalabad-8 have low resistance against rust disease," he added.

