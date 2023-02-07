UrduPoint.com

Adviser Appeals Masses To Offer Fateha For Earthquake Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Adviser appeals masses to offer Fateha for earthquake martyrs

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 07 (APP)::Adviser to ex-Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Hameed Shaheen Alvi has strongly called on Muslims to offer Fateha on coming Friday February 10, 2023 for the uplift of souls of all those in devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Many people lost their lives in the earthquake while several families had lost their properties as a result of the impact of the two earthquakes, one followed by the other in the already quake hit regions, he said.

Let it be recalled, Alvi said, on this occasion that following the destructive earthquake of October 8, 2005 in Pakistan, the world came forward to help and rescue the victims of earthquake.

Calamities and opportunities for peace help bring human communities together to face the consequences, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake World Syria Azad Jammu And Kashmir February October Muslim All

Recent Stories

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

18 minutes ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

3 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

3 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.