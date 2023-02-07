Adviser appeals masses to offer Fateha for earthquake martyrs

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) : Feb 07 (APP)::Adviser to ex-Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Hameed Shaheen Alvi has strongly called on Muslims to offer Fateha on coming Friday February 10, 2023 for the uplift of souls of all those in devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Many people lost their lives in the earthquake while several families had lost their properties as a result of the impact of the two earthquakes, one followed by the other in the already quake hit regions, he said.

Let it be recalled, Alvi said, on this occasion that following the destructive earthquake of October 8, 2005 in Pakistan, the world came forward to help and rescue the victims of earthquake.

Calamities and opportunities for peace help bring human communities together to face the consequences, he added.