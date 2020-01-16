Adviser chairs meeting of District Sport Officers to review establishment sport complexes

UrduPoint.com
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara Thursday said provincial government was going to establish sports complex in each district of province in order to provide facilities of healthy environment to youth and enhancing game activities.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of District Sports Officers to review matters of sports and establishment of sport complexes across the province, said press release issued here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Sports Imran Gachki, Director General Sports, Durra Baloch and districts Officers.

The adviser said Chief Minister Balochistan was paying special attention to provide sports facilities to the youth for healthy society, saying "We all should play due role to improve sports activities in the province.

" "District Sports Complexes will be constructed at 64- acres in all districts to provide maximum facilities to local players ", he said.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara said youth capabilities would be increased from provision of sport funds.

He said comprehensive plan was made to develop the sports on modern basis and also urged district officers to organize various sports events at district level for betterment of sports.

