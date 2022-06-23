Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of former President Asif Ali Zardari's mother and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's grandmother

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of former President Asif Ali Zardari's mother and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's grandmother.

In a condolence statement issued here on Thursday, he offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He said the death is an irreparable loss for the family, saying that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the people of Balochistan share their grief equal with the family.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal pace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.