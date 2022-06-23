UrduPoint.com

Adviser CM Grieves On Demise Of Asif Ali Zardari's Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Adviser CM grieves on demise of Asif Ali Zardari's mother

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of former President Asif Ali Zardari's mother and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's grandmother

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of former President Asif Ali Zardari's mother and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's grandmother.

In a condolence statement issued here on Thursday, he offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

He said the death is an irreparable loss for the family, saying that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the people of Balochistan share their grief equal with the family.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal pace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister Family Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World ..

FIFA increases squads to 26 players for 2022 World Cup

1 minute ago
 UN rights chief urges impartial probe of Ethiopia ..

UN rights chief urges impartial probe of Ethiopia mass killings

1 minute ago
 Transaction of power through 13th amendment highly ..

Transaction of power through 13th amendment highly commendable:AJK PM

1 minute ago
 Dortmund set to sign Haller as Haaland replacement ..

Dortmund set to sign Haller as Haaland replacement

1 minute ago
 Miftah assures govt's support in resolving textile ..

Miftah assures govt's support in resolving textile sector's issues

1 minute ago
 UK hit by second rail strike in week of industrial ..

UK hit by second rail strike in week of industrial action

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.