Adviser CM Sindh Reviews Arrangement Before Eid-ul-Adha In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:13 PM

Adviser CM Sindh reviews arrangement before Eid-ul-Adha in Karachi

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Adviser for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for cleanliness in the city on Eid-ul-Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Adviser for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday reviewed arrangements for cleanliness in the city on Eid-ul-Azha.

Accompanying Deputy Commissioner and concerned staff, he visited District East and District Korangi and issued instructions to the officers.

He reviewed the arrangements made before Eid-ul-Azha and expressed his satisfaction.

At the same time, he reviewed the development works in both the districts and directed to complete these projects in time.

Later, Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab while talking to media in Korangi said "Sindh government is carrying out development work in all districts of Karachi including Korangi using its own funds.

The manner in which KMC and DMC formulated the use of sewage water should be adopted by the local bodies of the entire city.

"Deputy commissioners should encourage local societies and work with them in parks and other community service because we believe in public service," he added.

