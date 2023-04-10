Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Adviser Directs DC To Simplify Flour Distribution Procedure

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Adviser directs DC to simplify flour distribution procedure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the caretaker Chief Minister for Revenue, Syed Haroon Shah here Monday directed the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to simplify the free flour distribution procedure so that people of all ages could be facilitated during Ramazan.

The adviser passed these directives during a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, Shah Fahad who called on him here at the office.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to keep a close vigil on the flour distribution process so that the commodity could be provided to people at their doorsteps.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that around 400 shops were regularly being examined by the Assistant Commissioners and Additional ACs who examined the free flour distribution process besides others commodities available at the open market.

Syed Haroon Shah also directed speedy services including domicile, fard, and transfer letters to people without any delay.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Market All Flour

Recent Stories

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategic environmental assessment pro ..

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Auction announced as Strategic Partner to ..

7 minutes ago
 Country can be steered out of challenges by collec ..

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

20 minutes ago
 du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; cam ..

Du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign as principal partner

22 minutes ago
 CodersHQ held &#039;Metaversing your education&#03 ..

CodersHQ held &#039;Metaversing your education&#039; workshop

22 minutes ago
 G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.