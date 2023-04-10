Adviser directs DC to simplify flour distribution procedure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the caretaker Chief Minister for Revenue, Syed Haroon Shah here Monday directed the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar to simplify the free flour distribution procedure so that people of all ages could be facilitated during Ramazan.

The adviser passed these directives during a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, Shah Fahad who called on him here at the office.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to keep a close vigil on the flour distribution process so that the commodity could be provided to people at their doorsteps.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that around 400 shops were regularly being examined by the Assistant Commissioners and Additional ACs who examined the free flour distribution process besides others commodities available at the open market.

Syed Haroon Shah also directed speedy services including domicile, fard, and transfer letters to people without any delay.