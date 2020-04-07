Adviser directs Information Dept to make people aware against coronavirus, highlights Govt institatives

Adviser on Information, Public Relations and Spokesperson of the provincial government, Ajmal Wazir here Tuesday directed the officers and officials of the department to make public aware against the coronavirus and highlight the government initiatives combating the pandemic effects in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser on Information, Public Relations and Spokesperson of the provincial government, Ajmal Wazir here Tuesday directed the officers and officials of the department to make public aware against the coronavirus and highlight the government initiatives combating the pandemic effects in the province.

The government's Communication strategy for the awareness raising of people should be two pronged and effective simultaneously highlighting the government steps for protection of people against the pandemic impact of coronavirus and raising the level of awareness of the people to effectively mitigate and curtail the impact of coronavirus in the province.

This he stated while addressing a high level meeting in the Information Cell of the department attended by the newly posted Information Secretary Yahya Akhunzada, Additional Secretary Attaur Rahman, Director General Aidullah and officers in- charge of various sections of the department.

The meeting reviewed the performance of various sections of the department, the relevant Acts, Rules and policies and necessary decisions were made to improve the functions of the department and mobility of officers to effectively respond to the crisis situation in the province.

Secretary Information Yahya Akhunzada said the social, digital and electronic media platforms should be used effectively for the benefit of the public and two teams to be headed overall by director information Bahramand were formed to put on ground both awareness campaign and portrayal of government initiatives by the new-look team of depth .

Addressing the meeting, Information Adviser Ajmal Khan Wazir said the role of information department is critical in the fight against Coronavirus and the officers of the department have to work hard to provide the people with accurate information and to inform the public about the activities of the government against coronavirus and relief package to hard hit people by the corona in the province.

The effects need to be more integrated, he added . He also directed to raise awareness about coronavirus as well as dengue prevention both are crises and be addressed simultaneously.

Later in a tweet Advisor Ajmal Wazir said "I want to assure our people that we are best dealing with the ever evolving COVID19 situation on ground with the CM KP under the leadership of the PM. People should ensure maximum caution in the coming two weeks as these are really critical.