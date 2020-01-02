Adviser Finance gives a go ahead to resolve matters with Etisalat

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the Inter-Ministerial meeting regarding the issue of pending payments by Etisalat.

Minister for IT Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.In the presence of all the stakeholdersi.

e Secretary IT, Secretary Privatization Commission and Secretary Finance, pending matters regarding the final settlement were discussed in detail.

The Adviser to the PM on Finance said that "we want to move beyond the status quo maintained on the issue for over a decade and bring the matter to a final settlement beneficial for our country and our long-term business interests".The Adviser directed the participants to come up with the final proposal for the resolution of the pending payments before the end of this month.