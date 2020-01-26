UrduPoint.com
Adviser Gives Compensation Amount To Manshera Child Abuse Victim's Family

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

Adviser gives compensation amount to Manshera child abuse victim's family

MANSEHRA, Jan 26(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) ::Adviser to Chief Minister KP on Population Welfare Syed Ahmed Shah Sunday handed overa a cheque amounting Rs. 100,000 to a family of Manshera child abuse victim.

The adviser visited the victim's home, inquired after his health and presented a cheque of Rs100,000 on behalf of the chief minister KP to the family.

He strongly condemned the incident of innocent child abuse and showed solidarity with the family of the victim.

Syed Ahmed Shah directed police to collect all evidences and ensure provision of justice to the victim.

While talking to media Adviser to CM appreciated the role of Manshera police during Phulrah Maddrassa case and said that the way police investigated and arrested the accused was appreciable.

He further said provincial the government would take concrete steps to eradication menace of child abuse.

Mansehra police after DNA reports, it would submit complete challan of the case before the court and the hearing would be started after it.

