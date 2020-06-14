Adviser inaugurates rehabilitation project of Golen Gol water supply scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs Wazirzada Kailash Sunday inaugurated the rehabilitation project of the Golen Gol water supply scheme that would benefit more than 4,000 people of Chitral.

The scheme which was destroyed on July 8, 2019 and after that 40,000 people of Chitral Town were deprived of clean drinking water. The water tank of the 107 MW hydropower plant was also destroyed and the irrigation pipeline was washed away.

At the insistence of the people, the provincial government approved a grant of Rs 36.477 million for Chitral Town and Rs 30.340 million for Union Council Koh, which caused a wave of happiness among the people of the area.

The project was officially inaugurated, following implementation of social distancing and the SOPs issued by the provincial government for safety against coronavirus.

Zahid Hussain, Executive Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Chitral, said that the provincial government has sanctioned more than Rs 65 million for this project and we would try our best to get it ready as soon as possible.

Haji Mehboob Azam, Chief Executive of the construction company, told that he had already successfully completed the project in 2013 but since it was a flood prone area and there were frequent floods which damage the project. "We can't prevent natural disasters, but the rate of damage can be minimized, and that's why this time we're going to try to get the pipeline through a safe route to prevent flooding," he said.

Sharif Hussain, a political and social activist in the area, thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Wazirzada for playing a vital role in initiating the project along with other development work.