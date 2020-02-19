UrduPoint.com
Adviser Inspects Flats Of Labourer & Manpower Deptt

Wed 19th February 2020

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri inspected the under construction flats of its department at Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Wednesday.

He also directed official concerned that employees of Labour & Manpower Sector should provide flats on merit basis so that needy employees could get beneficial from these flats, saying we were being striven for provision of welfare of common men since taking charge of government, said press release issued here.

He said we had been elected in general election for prosperity, development of province and resolving problems of people at their doorstep by people, saying in this regard, incumbent provincial government was taking practical steps to ensure provision of all basic provision of amenities to masses in respective areas of the province.

The Adviser said my office doors would be opened for public and employees of Labour and Manpower for addressing of their problems.

