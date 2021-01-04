UrduPoint.com
Adviser Lehri Strongly Condemn Coalmine Workers Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Adviser Lehri strongly condemn coalmine workers attack

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri strongly condemned the attack on workers of Field Coalmine at Gashtari near Mach area of Bolan district and expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives on Monday.

He told APP that no one would be allowed to deteriorate the law and order situation in the province.

He said anti-national elements were trying to destabilize the peace of the province under comprehensive conspiracy.

The incumbent government is utilizing all available resources to eliminate nefarious design of terrorists from the province in order to ensure protection public lives in the area, he said.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved families members.

