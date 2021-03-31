UrduPoint.com
Adviser Naeem For No Compromise On Standard Of Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Excise & Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai on Wednesday said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development schemes in order to provide basic facilities to masses in the province.

He expressed these views while inspecting ongoing works of road from Killi Nusar till Killi Abdulzai Aghbarg. tribal elder of the area Malik Irfan Bazai and others were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Adviser said that the construction of roads would bring progress and prosperity in the area and it was our duty to provide facilities to the people.

"We have laid the groundwork for development in our constituency," he said.

The present government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan is working day and night for the development and prosperity of Balochistan, he said.

Malik Naeem Khan said development of respective areas had been ignored in past regime but incumbent government was taking practical steps to ensure equal progress of respective districts for removing backwardness from the areas.

Earlier, Adviser to CM for Exise & Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai was briefed regarding construction of road in detail by concerned official.

He also ordered that developments projects would be completed with standard for wider interest of public in the area.

More Stories From Pakistan

