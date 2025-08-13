Adviser on Environment & Climate Change congratulates entire nation on occasion of ID

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister for Environment and Climate Change Naseem-ur-Rehman Mullakhel on Wednesday said that Independence Day (ID) is not just a celebration but a renewal of loyalty that reminds us of the eternal sacrifices of our elders, which they gave us in the form of a free God-like state.

In his message on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, he also congratulated to the entire Pakistani nation, including Balochistan, on Independence Day.

He said that august 14 is the fulfillment of our dream that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and our ancestors fulfilled with the power of sacrifices, struggle and faith, this day reminds us that protecting freedom is possible only when we unite and work for the development and prosperity of our homeland.

He said that Balochistan is the heart of our homeland, rich in natural beauty and resources, its mountains, coasts, deserts, mineral treasures and fertile lands are not only the support of Pakistan's economy but also the capital of our future generations.

In this era of climate change, it is our duty to preserve the natural environment and resources of Balochistan so that it becomes a symbol of light, prosperity and greenery, he said.

He said that recently, in the “Battle of Truth”, Pakistan once again gave a clear message to the enemy that this nation is ready to make every sacrifice to protect its freedom and dignity. This victory, achieved as a result of the brilliant strategy and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and security agencies, is a living example of our national unity and faith.

He also urged all the people of Balochistan and the people of Pakistan to pledge on this Independence Day that we would lead our province and country on the path of environmental pollution-free, green and lush and sustainable development, and remain ready to defend our homeland in every field.

He said that may Allah Almighty bless our beloved Balochistan and Pakistan with peace, development and prosperity and grant us the honor of accepting our sacrifices.