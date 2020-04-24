UrduPoint.com
Adviser On Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:59 PM

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday,the PM Office said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday,the PM Office said.

The meeting discussed matters related to Parliament particularly in the current situation of coronavirus pandemic.

