Adviser pays visit, checks public service delivery

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Health, Hanif Patafi, Monday paid a visit to different orgainaztions to monitor public service delivery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Health, Hanif Patafi, Monday paid a visit to different orgainaztions to monitor public service delivery.

He went to Muzaffarabad Police Station and checked record of FIRs besides meeting inmates.

He asked about the issues faced by them.

Later, the adviser visited Children Complex and inquired about the health of the patients.

Patafi made inquiries about availability of medicines.

On the occasion, he went to registry branch and asked them of their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Patafi said Punjab CM, Usman Buzdar, was endeavouring for good governance and he had deputed different ministers and advisers for this purpose.

He stated that red tapism won't be tolerated for resolution of public problems adding that prices of commodities were being monitored on daily basis to control inflation.

DC, Ali Shahzad and CPO, Munir Masood Marth called on health advisor at circuit house.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) briefed Mr Patafi about setting up of 11 Ramazan Bazar in the city.