Adviser Reviews Arrangements For Heavy Rain

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:24 PM

Adviser reviews arrangements for heavy rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minster Sindh for the Rehabilitation and Relief Department Haji Rasool Bakhish Chandio on Thursday presided over a meeting of the officials concerned of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to review the arrangement for the expected heavy monsoon rains here at PDMA office Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Director PDMA Syed Shujaat Hussain and others.

Haji Rasool strictly directed the concerned officials that they should stay in close liaison with the district administrations in the field to cope with the situation during heavy rains.

He directed them that all necessary arrangements along with availability of machinery should be made properly to avoid any untoward situation during rain emergency.

He directed them that all sort of necessary facilities and machinery should also be provided to the concerned district administration to cope with emergency situation.

