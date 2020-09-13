Adviser takes notice of misbehaviour with tourists in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood Sunday took notice of bad behaviour with tourists in Murree.

According to official sources here, the adviser directed the Rawalpindi administration and police to take action in this regard.

He said that bad behaviour with tourists in hotels or recreational spots would not be tolerated at all.

He said, "All possible steps will be taken to ensure tourism promotion." Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) Managing Director Tanveer Jabbar had been directed to hold an inquiry with the help of the district administration.

The adviser said that proposals regarding setting up of tourism police should also be prepared in the inquiry.

Asif Mehmood said that all possible facilities would be provided to tourists.