Adviser Terms Sheikh Jafar Appointment As Governor Positive Move For Balochistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Provincial Adviser on Environment and Climate Change Naseem-ur Rehman Khan Mulakhil termed the appointment of PML-N Provincial President Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhil as Governor of Balochistan as positive move for the province
He said that Jafar Khan Mandukhel's services for Balochistan were admirable saying that he was fully aware of the deprivations and problems of the province and has a keen eye on the politics of Balochistan.
This is the reason why the central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has already elected the provincial president of the same party and now he has been entrusted with the important responsibility of Governor Balochistan.
This is a manifestation of the party's full confidence in his leadership skills, he said.
He said that with his appointment as Governor, the problems of Balochistan would not only be presented to the Federal government in a better way, but would also be solved on a priority basis.
He further said that Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhail would play the role of a bridge on the highway of development between the federation and Balochistan which was also necessary for the future of Balochistan and it could start a new dawn of prosperity here.
