Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Matiullah Khan takes oath as caretaker Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Matiullah Khan here on Monday took oath as caretaker Minister at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Matiullah Khan here on Monday took oath as caretaker Minister at Governor House.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered an oath to the caretaker minister.

Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan and Provincial Ministers besides Chief Secretary were present and congratulated him.