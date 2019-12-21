UrduPoint.com
Adviser To Chief Minister Sindh For Swiftly Resolving Public Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Sindh Chief Minister's advisor for Prisons and Inter-provincial coordination, Ajaz Hussain Jakhrani, has directed government officers to resolve issues and complaints of public on priority to provide relief to residents of the province

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister's advisor for Prisons and Inter-provincial coordination, Ajaz Hussain Jakhrani, has directed government officers to resolve issues and complaints of public on priority to provide relief to residents of the province.

Addressing a Khulli Katchehri here on Saturday, the adviser said that officials not taking interest in public issues would have to face due legal action.

These meetings were being held across the province on directive of the CM Sindh and PPP leadership who wanted to resolve issues of public at their doorstep, Jakhrani said adding that the provincial government was attaching priority to under developed area of Tharparkar and resultantly long standing issues of the area were being addressed.

The people presented complaints and issues regarding occupation of land, construction of roads, schools and health centres, Police, Revenue, Irrigation and other departments.

The adviser instructed deputy commissioner, SSP, District education Officer, and officers of Public Health Engineering and other concerned departments to resolve the issues.

Issues pertaining to arrears of RO plant operators, shortage of teachers and furniture at schools, conducting city survey, flour price, granting Karoonjhar area status of national park, activation of Thar Development Authority, employment opportunities to local people in coal projects and other issues were also taken up in the meeting.

Provincial adviser Dr, Khatoo Mal Jeevan, Ponju Mal Bheel, Senators Gianchand Meghwar, Krishna Kumar, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani, MPAs Arbab Lutfullah, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Sher Muhammad Bilalani, Rana Hameer Singh, local government representatives and workers of PPP attended the meeting besides officers of concerned departments.

