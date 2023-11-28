Open Menu

Adviser To CM Balochistan Visits Boys High School In Dalbandin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Adviser to CM Balochistan visits Boys High School in Dalbandin

Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan on Minerals Sardarzada Umair Muhammad Hassani visited Boys High School Qasim Khan in Dalbandin on Tuesday

Chagai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan on Minerals Sardarzada Umair Muhammad Hassani visited Boys High School Qasim Khan in Dalbandin on Tuesday.

Talking to teachers gathering Adviser expressed his views and said that our motive is that “every child must go to school, love education and hate drugs” Under this mission we should promote education so that our society remains bright.

He further said that only quality education can change the destiny of nations. Teachers are national builders, they must guide students to the right path and prepare them for any new challenges in life, he added.

On the occasion, the principal of Boys High School Qasim Khan Hameed Ullah briefed to minister on the school facing problems on which minister assured him as soon as fixed those problems.

