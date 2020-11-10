Adviser to CM for Information Bushra visits Dar-ul Aman Quetta

Adviser to CM Balochistan for Information and Chairperson of Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Tuesday visited Dar-ul Aman Quetta to review facilities provided by administration to women and children in the same sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Adviser to CM Balochistan for Information and Chairperson of Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind on Tuesday visited Dar-ul Aman Quetta to review facilities provided by administration to women and children in the same sector.

She was accompanied by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ms. Zeenat Shahwani and women parliamentarians Caucus Deputy Chairperson during visiting.

The Adviser for Information Bushra Rind expressed her satisfaction of the role of administrations for providing the best facilities to women and children in the Dar-ul Aman according to government instructions.

While taking care of the needs of women and children in this institution due to various domestic problems, we all have a common responsibility, she said.

She further said that the rights of women and children living in Dar-ul Aman should be fully taken care of and be informed for any assistance so that their problems could be resolved for going to their homes.

According to the government's instructions, all facilities are being provided to women, while providing them with the best environment, education and training of women and children special care is also taken, she added.