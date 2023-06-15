UrduPoint.com

Adviser To CM For Rehabilitation, Relief Chairs Meeting Regarding Cyclone Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 12:30 AM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Rehabilitation and Relief Haji Rasool Bux Chandio on Wednesday presided over a meeting in the camp office.

Deputy Commissioner Badin Agha Shah Nawaz Khan gave a briefing to Provincial Adviser and Director General PDMA Syed Salman Shah about arrangements made for the protection of life and property of people and relief camps established to accommodate people.

Earlier Adviser Rasool Bux Chando visited different relief camps established in Badin and Shaheed Fazil Raho.

Talking to people, he said that the Sindh Government would not leave destitute people alone and lauded the efforts made by the district administration to shift thousands of people from coastal areas to safe places within a short period.

The adviser directed the DC to improve facilities in the camps by highlighting different problems faced by people placed in the camps.

Director PDMA Sindh was also accompanied by him.

