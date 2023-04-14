Adviser to CM KP on Finance Himayatullah Khan visits AG office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance Himayatullah Khan on Friday visited the AG Office here and held a meeting with Accountant General Murtaza Khan, and other officers.

Himayatullah also praised the services of AG office during his tenure at the AG office. He visited various sections of the AG office and met with the staff. All the sections were being developed on a modern scale to harmonize with the modern requirements, he was informed in a briefing.

Solarization of various sections made timely and uninterrupted payment of bills will be possible with the installations and District Accounts Offices of six tribal districts had been shifted to Solar Energy, said during the briefing.

The Pension Facilitation Center (PFC) will be further improved to provide better service to retired employees and pensioners can now easily solve their problems by taking tokens, the adviser was briefed.

The meeting disclosed that token number makes case tracking and file tracking easier while weekly bills are settled subject to minimum essentials, the meeting said during the briefing.

More than 250,000 pensioners of the province are paid an annual pension of 110 billion and a monitoring cell has been set up to carry out check and balance work including transaction review reports, said the meeting.

The complaints of AG office were now handled on WhatsApp through Information and Complaint Cell and the government employees can now receive their GP fund in just 24 hours, the adviser was informed.

Earlier in this process one had to face difficulties along with going around different sections and a project has also been launched for online transfer of funds required for development projects, the meeting concluded.