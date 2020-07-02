UrduPoint.com
Adviser To CM KP Ziaullah Bangash Visits Kohat Grid Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:42 PM

Adviser Science and Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (retd) Abdul Rehman Thursday visited Kohat-Pindi Road PESCO Grid Station on public complaints of power load shedding and low voltage

He asked about load shedding and voltage from people online.

He reviewed the schedule issued for power load shedding and strongly directed the authorities not to carry out unannounced load shedding in hot weather and the problem of low voltage in the areas should be resolved as soon as possible as low voltage is proved costly for the people because of damaging their electric appliances.

He further said that any negligence in power supply would not be tolerated as in case of unannounced load shedding, the people would face difficulties in water supply due to non-operation of tube wells. PESCO XEN and other staff were also present on the occasion.

