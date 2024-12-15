Open Menu

Adviser To CM Minister On Sports & Youth Affairs Visits Turbat University

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Adviser to CM Minister on Sports & Youth Affairs visits Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister on sports and Youth Affairs Meena Majeed visited Turbat University.

Meena Majeed fully supported the steps taken by the university under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr. Gul Hassan and assured the university administration that every effort would be made to obtain funds from the provincial government for the educational and exposure tours of the students.

Professor Dr. Gul Hassan emphasized the importance of their cooperation in resolving these difficulties so that the academic and extra-curricular activities of the institution could be further improved to resolve the financial and other problems faced by the University of Turbat.

In addition, she assured cooperation in further improving the facilities for the youth and in the successful organization of the upcoming Sports Week at the University of Turbat.

She said that the Balochistan government is investing heavily in empowering the youth politically, socially and economically.

On this occasion, Provincial Adviser Meena Majeed visited various parts of the university including the Youth Development Center, Institute of Balochi Language and Culture and Central library and interacted with the students and got information about their educational experiences and future plans.

During her visit, she met with the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan and discussed a matters of the varsity, the deans, directors and heads of various teaching, promotion knowledge of youth and administrative departments.

