Adviser To CM Visits Tent Cities In Qazi Ahmed,Sakrand

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Special Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister and Focal Person for Rain Emergency Shaheed Benazirabad, Javed Nayab Laghari accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited tent cities Qazi Ahmed and Sakrand established for rain, flood affectees and collected details about facilities available at there

He said that tent schools have also started working to continue the education of flood affected children.

Focal Person directed concerned officials to ensure the availability of all required necessary facilities at Tent Cities.

Briefing the Focal Person, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Hafiz Zeeshan Arhsad and Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Nazir Ahmed said that in coordination with Pak Army and Social Welfare Organization the tent cities residents are being provided two times cooked food, clean drinking water and other required facilities including medical are being provided.

