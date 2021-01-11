UrduPoint.com
Adviser To Federal Ombudsman Disposes Of 16 Complaints

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Adviser to Federal Ombudsman disposes of 16 complaints

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Federal Ombudsman for Multan region , Javid Mahmood Bhatti, disposed of 16 cases against different departments in an open Katchery here on Monday.

People had submitted complaints against, WAPDA, Sui gas and other Deptt which he disposed off at the Katchery held in Jinnah Public library.

One complaint was left over because of incomplete legal formalities.

He directed officials of the department concerned to submit the report in next hearing.

Later, talking to reporters the adviser informed that dispensation of justice to public at the doorsteps was his top priority which was vision of federal Ombudsman,Syed Tahir Shahbaz.

Complainants and officers of various deptts were present on the occasion.

