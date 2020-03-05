UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Higher Education, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Thursday calls on KP Governor, Shah Farman and discussed matters relating to administration and financial matter of higher education institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, KP governor said that prime focus has been given to promotion of higher education in the province while financial matters of universities were being reviewed and monitored.

Underlining the need of higher education for capacity building of youth, he urged universities to play their due role in achieving the target.

Secretary Higher Education, Hassan Mahmood Zai was also present in the meeting.

