Adviser to KP CM on Health resigns

The Adviser to the caretaker Chief Minister for Health, Dr Abid Jamil here Friday tendered resignation due to personal and family issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :The Adviser to the caretaker Chief Minister for Health, Dr Abid Jamil here Friday tendered resignation due to personal and family issues.

He also cited a lack of time due to his cancer patients. He thanked the Chief Minister for reposing confidence in him, officials confirmed.