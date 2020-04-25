UrduPoint.com
Adviser To KP CM On Local Bodies Tested Positive For COVID-19, Isolated At Home

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:44 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Government, Kamran Bangash has been tested positive for coronavirus infection and is isolated at home for fourteen days

According to a press statement issued here from Information Department, Kamran Bangash fell ill on Thursday and was taken to hospital Friday morning where doctors conducted corona test which resulted positive.

According to a press statement issued here from Information Department, Kamran Bangash fell ill on Thursday and was taken to hospital Friday morning where doctors conducted corona test which resulted positive.

Blood tests of eleven members of the family of Kamran Bangash has also been collected and sent for testing to laboratory.

It merits to mention here that Adviser to KP CM, Kamran Bangash remained active during coronavirus infection and apart from attending office also paid visits to different areas of the province for inspection cleanliness measures taken by the department and for encouragement of the field staff.

A couple of days earlier, he also paid a visit to Lakki Marwat district for monitoring of activities and performance of field staff.

In his message, Kamran Bangash has requested people to stay at home for protection of themselves and other people from this pandemic.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on hearing news about infection of Kamran Bangash expressed good wishes and prays for his early recovery from the illness.

