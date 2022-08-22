UrduPoint.com

Adviser To Ombudsman For Resolving Issues Of Pakistan Railways' Pensioners

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Adviser to ombudsman for resolving issues of Pakistan Railways' pensioners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Haroon Ahmed Khan, on Monday, directed Pakistan Railways officials to resolve complaints of retired employees regarding delay in issuance of pension at the earliest.

During visit of Karachi Cantt Railway Station the adviser also called for more arrangement of drinking water for passengers and sanitation on platforms, waiting halls, reservation centres and other facilities.

The adviser along with regional office's focal person for media Taqi Muhammad Soomro and other officials inspected waiting rooms, platforms, help desk, water filtration plants and coolers, railway police help centre, first aid centre and reservation counters to review facilities and services being provided to passengers.

He also visited donation camp for rain affected people and polio vaccination centre at the railway station.

There were several complaints submitted to federal ombudsman secretariat by retired railways employees about delay in disbursement of their pension, Haroon Ahmed Khan said and directed that such issues must be resolved expeditiously for alleviating problems of retired employees.

The matters should be communicated without delay with railways head quarters Lahore if necessary, he added.

The adviser further instructed that information of late departure or suspension of trains must be conveyed timely to the passengers having booking in such trains to prevent them of difficulties and alternate arrangements or full refund of ticket amount be ensured as well.

He also met with passengers, inquired about facilities being provided and listened to their complaints and issued at the sot directives for resolution of the same.

Earlier, assistant director IT Faizan Khan and assistant commercial officer Sheema briefed the adviser to federal ombudsman and informed that daily earning of railway station Karachi Cantt was Rs 3 to 5 million while on special occasions like Eids it rose up to 7 million.

They informed that ticket refunds were made to passengers or they were accommodated in other available trains in case of suspension of a train.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Resolution Police Polio Water Visit Same Media Million

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

21 minutes ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

1 hour ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.