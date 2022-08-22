Adviser to ombudsman for resolving issues of Pakistan Railways' pensioners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Karachi, Haroon Ahmed Khan, on Monday, directed Pakistan Railways officials to resolve complaints of retired employees regarding delay in issuance of pension at the earliest.

During visit of Karachi Cantt Railway Station the adviser also called for more arrangement of drinking water for passengers and sanitation on platforms, waiting halls, reservation centres and other facilities.

The adviser along with regional office's focal person for media Taqi Muhammad Soomro and other officials inspected waiting rooms, platforms, help desk, water filtration plants and coolers, railway police help centre, first aid centre and reservation counters to review facilities and services being provided to passengers.

He also visited donation camp for rain affected people and polio vaccination centre at the railway station.

There were several complaints submitted to federal ombudsman secretariat by retired railways employees about delay in disbursement of their pension, Haroon Ahmed Khan said and directed that such issues must be resolved expeditiously for alleviating problems of retired employees.

The matters should be communicated without delay with railways head quarters Lahore if necessary, he added.

The adviser further instructed that information of late departure or suspension of trains must be conveyed timely to the passengers having booking in such trains to prevent them of difficulties and alternate arrangements or full refund of ticket amount be ensured as well.

He also met with passengers, inquired about facilities being provided and listened to their complaints and issued at the sot directives for resolution of the same.

Earlier, assistant director IT Faizan Khan and assistant commercial officer Sheema briefed the adviser to federal ombudsman and informed that daily earning of railway station Karachi Cantt was Rs 3 to 5 million while on special occasions like Eids it rose up to 7 million.

They informed that ticket refunds were made to passengers or they were accommodated in other available trains in case of suspension of a train.