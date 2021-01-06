UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Adviser To Ombudsman To Hold Open Court Tomorrow

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:46 PM

Adviser to Ombudsman to hold open court tomorrow

Adviser to Federal Ombudsman (FO) for Multan Region Javed Mahmood Bhatti would chair open court tomorrow (Thursday) after paying visit here

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Federal Ombudsman (FO) for Multan Region Javed Mahmood Bhatti would chair open court tomorrow (Thursday) after paying visit here.

He would hear people's complaints against federal institutions and was anticipated to issue order on the spot on direction of Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz, said statement issued Wednesday.

FO was determined to provide justice to people without cost at their doorsteps. He had appealed people to come over for registering their complaints and get maximum benefits from the facility being provided through open court forum, the statement said.

Related Topics

Multan Visit From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

CDA allocates Rs495 million for provision of clean ..

2 minutes ago

Sports goods exports fall 14.03% in 5 months

2 minutes ago

Smog, cloudy weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Canals of Sukkur Barage closed

4 minutes ago

Coaching setup under threat after national's team ..

12 minutes ago

Six of a family die due to suffocation in mansehra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.