Adviser to Ombudsman to hold open court tomorrow

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Adviser to Federal Ombudsman (FO) for Multan Region Javed Mahmood Bhatti would chair open court tomorrow (Thursday) after paying visit here.

He would hear people's complaints against federal institutions and was anticipated to issue order on the spot on direction of Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz, said statement issued Wednesday.

FO was determined to provide justice to people without cost at their doorsteps. He had appealed people to come over for registering their complaints and get maximum benefits from the facility being provided through open court forum, the statement said.